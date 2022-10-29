Person airlifted to hospital following two-vehicle crash

One person has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Oxford County, OPP say.

Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59 in East Zorra Township.

Police say one person was airlifted by Ornge and has sustained life-threatening injuries.

Roads have been closed at Oxford 33 and 11th line as well as 13th Line and Highway 59 at Oxford Road 17. Braemar Side Road has also been closed.

This is a developing story. More details to come.