Perfect record for Team Canada at the World Under 18 Hockey Championships
Team Canada finished the Round Robin with a perfect 3-0 record at the World Under 18 Hockey Championship in Sweden.
In a battle of the undefeated teams, Canada took on the Americans Wednesday afternoon.
Tied at one in the second period, London's Emma Pais broke the deadlock in the second period.
The team captain sent the crowd into a frenzy with the backhand goal.
The Canucks finish undefeated in preliminary play, and they will receive a bye in the opening round.
U.S. travel problems affecting transborder flights: Air Canada, WestJet
Air Canada and WestJet encouraged travellers headed to or from the U.S. to check their flights before going to the airport after a key computer outage at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration caused delays.
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player's guitar player, has died. He was 78.
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused harm to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
U.S. agency nixes idea of gas stove ban. Here's what we know
The United States Consumer Products Safety Commission appeared at one point to consider a ban on gas stoves due to health and respiratory concerns. Here is what’s known so far about the risks associated with gas stoves and the possibility of a ban.
opinion | Takeaways from Prince Harry's 'Spare' that didn't make headlines
In the 410 pages of 'Spare' there are many laugh-out-loud, emotional, surprising, what-the-hell moments. in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines her top takeaways that didn't make the headlines.
Eating fast food linked to potentially life-threatening liver condition, new study finds
A new study has found that consumption of fast food is associated with a potentially life-threatening condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Federal tax credit for multi-generational home renovations now available to Canadians
The federal government is offering a new tax credit to help make it easier for Canadians to care for adult relatives in their own homes.
B.C. prison escapee gets life without parole for 25 years over 'grotesque' murder
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has sentenced Zachary Armitage to life in prison without chance of parole for 25 years for the "grotesque" first-degree murder of Martin Payne at his home on Vancouver Island.
-
Grand River Hospital cares for record amount of patients in one day
Grand River Hospital in Kitchener says a new record has been broken when it comes to the number of individuals treated in a single day in the emergency department.
-
'It’s just going to get worse': Rally against tent removal held at Roos Island
Around three dozen people gathered in Victoria Park Wednesday morning in hopes of keeping several tents standing on Roos Island. It comes after the City of Kitchener issued notices saying it would remove some tents that it determined were abandoned.
-
Police investigating attempted thefts from Waterloo car dealership
Waterloo regional police are searching for several suspects believed to be involved in the attempted theft of vehicles from a car dealership.
-
Single-sport betting now live at Caesars Windsor
Caesars Windsor is betting big on single-game sports, becoming the first land-based casino in Ontario to offer a full-service, in-person sportsbook.
-
Fifth suspect arrested in connection to fatal downtown stabbing, four charged with first degree murder
Windsor police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 39-year-old man downtown earlier this week.
-
Police renew calls for information in Forest Glade attempted murder
Windsor police are saying that, on Jan. 2, opening the door in this instance almost cost a woman her life in Forest Glade.
-
Teen, 17, charged with attempted murder in Orillia shooting
A 17-year-old faces an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting in Orillia on Tuesday.
-
Hikers discover body on Bruce Trail near Owen Sound, OPP confirms
Provincial police say they are investigating the discovery of a body on the Bruce Trail south of Owen Sound.
-
Worker seriously injured in industrial accident in Innisfil
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a man was injured in an industial accident near Highway 400 in Innisfil.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Kirkland Lake man identified as fatal Highway 11 crash victim
A 53-year-old Kirkland Lake man has been identified in the fatal crash early Tuesday morning on Highway 11.
-
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 shooting death in North Bay
In court Wednesday, Ryan Abraham pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the December 2018 death of Abraham Kamerman in North Bay.
-
Pierre Poilievre in Timmins to host town hall meeting
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the day in Timmins on Wednesday.
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH | Here's when Ottawa could receive 15 to 30 cm of snow
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 30 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
-
Seven firefighters from the Ottawa-Gatineau region splitting $1 million lottery prize
A group of seven firefighters from around the Ottawa-Gatineau region are splitting a $1 million lottery prize.
-
New pastry shop in Hintonburg vandalized
Amandine Patisserie in Ottawa's Hintonburg neighbourhood suffered extensive damage in a break and enter Tuesday night, less than two months after opening its door to the public.
-
Beloved Ontario chef set to be deported after spending nearly a decade in Canada
John Mulwa has called Canada home for nearly a decade. On Jan. 28, he will be deported back to Kenya, a country he fled because he felt his life was in danger.
-
Group of teen girls allegedly attacks several people at random at Toronto subway stations
Toronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 teen girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
-
Average ER wait times in Ontario drop slightly in November but remain high, data shows
Average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room dropped slightly in November after hitting a record high.
-
Victim's family seeking answers more than one month after fatal Montreal apartment fire
Residents of a West Island high-rise, who are still mourning a beloved 93-year-old neighbour who died after a fire, are raising concerns about the time it took for first responders to be called.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Big winter storm expected for Quebec for end of the week
A Colorado low is moving toward Quebec, and it’s expected to intensify as it tracks east. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued winter storm warnings from the Quebec-Ontario border toward Quebec City.
-
Quebec cross-country skier reaches the South Pole solo in record time
Quebec cross-country skier Caroline Côté has achieved her goal: she has broken the world record for reaching the South Pole unassisted in the fastest time.
-
Nova Scotia emergency room deaths up 10 per cent in 2022, data shows
Deaths in Nova Scotia emergency rooms were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year, an increase that a Nova Scotia Health official says was "not unexpected" as more patients -- and patients with more acute needs -- visited ERs.
-
Murder trial: Text messages led police to suspect Halifax med student was killer
This first time police interviewed William Sandeson about the disappearance of a fellow Dalhousie University student, they didn't learn much.
-
Weather statement issued for New Brunswick ahead of Friday storm
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the province of New Brunswick early Wednesday morning.
-
'I thought I was going to die': Woman wants changes to transit security after being threatened
A Manitoba woman said she feared for her life and wants to see safety improved on Winnipeg Transit after she said she was threatened on the bus on Tuesday.
-
First Nations, Manitoba and feds team up on rental project for First Nations students
An apartment complex slated to open next year in Winnipeg is to provide First Nations students who have moved off reserve an affordable place to live while they pursue a post-secondary education.
-
Tax relief, more health spending among Manitoba premier's pre-election plans
Manitobans may see some tax relief, financial help with inflation and money for addiction treatment before the provincial election slated for Oct. 3. What they are unlikely to see is any more movement by the province in its dispute with the federal government over carbon pricing.
-
'Literally hell': Father critical of police investigation into Calgary crash that killed his son
Bob Donoghue has a difficult time choosing a favourite photo of his son growing up.
-
Homeowner’s furnace vent freezes, shutting off heat; issue deemed not a defect
A Calgary man says his furnace vent constantly freezes up when temperatures dip below -20 C, which then shuts off power to his furnace.
-
Windsor Park residents fear effects of apartment building development if approved as-is
Windsor Park residents are worried a proposed five-storey apartment building will irrevocably change their quiet neighbourhood.
-
Dead dog found in Edmonton park; police searching for person who 'dragged' him there
An animal cruelty investigation is underway in the Alberta capital after a German Shepherd/Pit bull dog was found dead in a southeast Edmonton park.
-
Cat shot with an arrow 'likely not an accident,' EPS says
An Edmonton woman has warned pet owners in her neighbourhood after her two-year-old cat Milo came home with an arrow shot through his side.
-
Edmonton victim out $300K in fake Publisher's Clearing House scam: police
The Edmonton Police Service has issued a warning about a scam involving a fake publishing house claiming to be Publisher’s Clearing House.
-
B.C. woman ordered to reimburse former employer for 'time theft'
A B.C. woman who was fired from her job has been ordered to pay her former employer $1,500 as reimbursement for "time theft."
-
B.C. prison escapee gets life without parole for 25 years over 'grotesque' murder
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has sentenced Zachary Armitage to life in prison without chance of parole for 25 years for the "grotesque" first-degree murder of Martin Payne at his home on Vancouver Island.
-
Smart watches making false 911 calls at B.C. ski mountains, RCMP say
Kelowna RCMP are the latest emergency responders to warn smart watch users about an increase in false 911 calls caused by their devices' SOS function.