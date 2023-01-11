Perfect record for Team Canada at the World Under 18 Hockey Championships

Team Canada’s U18 Women’s team has five members of the London Devilettes (Source: Hockey Canada) Team Canada’s U18 Women’s team has five members of the London Devilettes (Source: Hockey Canada)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver