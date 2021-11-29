Pedestrian in hospital following overnight collision

London, Ont. -

A female pedestrian is in hospital with unknown injuries after she was struck by a driver in a vehicle in the city’s east end.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the area of Highbury Avenue and Brydges Street just before midnight.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital in unknown condition.

Meanwhile the Traffic Management Unit remained on scene for several hours to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

There are unconfirmed reports that the collision was a hit and run, CTV News has reached out to police for comment.

Anyone who may have witnessed the event is asked to come forward. Police are also looking for potential dashcam or security footage.

The area has since reopened.