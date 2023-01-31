Parkinson's patients find community in boxing class

Rock Steady Boxing is a no-contact boxing program held in Ilderton, Ont. which specializes in boxing for people with Parkinson’s disease.

For several years, the internationally recognized program has benefitted Parkinson’s patients, with locations across the United States as well.

For Bob McMillan, the class is helpful with his coordination and balance, something he's been working on since he was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2015.

“I look forward to it. I may be shaking a lot but I can still throw a good punch,” McMillan said at his weekly class.

While there is no cure, physical activity like boxing has been shown to help some patients slow down symptoms. Some common symptoms include tremors, muscle stiffness, difficulty balancing and with coordination.

“Parkinson's takes its toll on all of the muscles of the body and mine has been very bad over the last few years,” he said. “My balance is pretty good but the tremors throw it off.”

McMillan trains twice a week in the class which typically for over an hour, at their location on Ilderton Road. He’s been attending Deirdre O’Connor’s class for four years. O’Connor also owns the Rhythm n’ Box Studio.

“Bob's went through quite a few different challenges in life and with his Parkinson's but he's one of my biggest supporters and keeps pushing every day,” she said.

With a love for teaching and training, O’Connor started running the program seven years ago

“We started with five people and progressively got bigger and bigger,” she said.

Though the focus of the class is on boxing, the sense of community is what brings people back, O’Connor explained.

“Having that support for each other is huge and also the physical aspect for them is very important. We also focus on vocal, eye-hand coordination, balance, and core work,” she said.

“This group is what inspires me,” added Jennifer Kerkoff, a coach for Rock Steady Boxing.

“They have to come and workout and be active in order to hopefully slow the progression of their symptoms.”

The class was originally being run out of London, but O’Connor said they relocated to Ilderton during the COVID-19 pandemic.