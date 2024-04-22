LONDON
London

    • Parked cars struck, two people extricated from vehicle

    Two people had to be extricated from a car after a car struck two parked cars in London on April 21, 2024. (Source: London fire) Two people had to be extricated from a car after a car struck two parked cars in London on April 21, 2024. (Source: London fire)
    Share

    Two people had to be extricated from a car after a crash in London early Sunday morning.

    Around 1.a.m, fire and police responded to the area of Briarhill Avenue just north of Huron Street where a car struck two parked cars.

    Injuries are unknown as is the cause of the crash or if any charges will be laid.

    More details will be provided as they become available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News