Paramedic celebrates half a century on the job

Gary Renaud didn't think he'd last when started as a paramedic in Huron County on Sept. 20, 1974.

"When I first started, I didn't think five years I'd make it. So, to come along and be on this profession for 50 years and to see the things I've seen over the 50 years. It's, quite a journey," said Renaud.

Today, the 71 year old is marking 50 years a paramedic. He said he never aspired to move into management or a desk job, he enjoys being on the road, helping patients too much.

The Huron County native said he knows that retirement is coming soon, but he's not yet set a date to hang up his EMS belt.