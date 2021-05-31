LONDON, ONT. -- During the pandemic London’s Innovation Park has seen a rise in businesses forging ahead with construction of new facilities with several expecting to open by year's end.

With that comes more jobs according London Economic Development Corporation President Kapil Lakhotia.

"Lots of companies have come here over the last couple of years, as you see behind me there are new ones under construction that have just come to London over the last year."

Some of the companies taking up residency include Aspire - an alternative protein maker - Quest Brands, which supplies building materials and Anvo Pharma.

