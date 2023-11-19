Owen Sound restaurant reopens following fatal assault of its owner

The Curry House opened its doors Sunday, three months after the death of its owner Sharif Rahman, who was assaulted right outside his restaurant.

CTV News spoke to Rahman’s widow, Nassir, who said she had a heavy heart Sunday, but hopes to make the community proud.

On August 17, Rahman reportedly had a dispute with three customers, who then allegedly violently attacked him and his nephew.

Rahman’s nephew suffered minor injuries, but Rahman died one week later in a London, Ont. hospital.

In September, police said the alleged suspect males fled the area and are still at-large.

The first suspect is described as male, Caucasian, between 5’10”-6’2” in height, with a medium build, and short dark hair. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a light blue t-shirt, black shorts, and black running shoes.

Owen Sound police released these photos of two suspects believed to be involved in a violent assault that occurred on 9th Avenue East on August 17, 2023. (Source: Owen Sound Police Service)

The second suspect is described as male, Caucasian, between 5’10”-6’2” in height, with a medium build, and short brown hair that’s longer on top. He was seen wearing an orange t-shirt, black shorts, and black running shoes at the time of the incident.

Both are believed to be in their mid-twenties to mid-thirties.

A third male suspect is described as being Caucasian with curly hair, and was wearing shorts and a t-shirt. He’s believed to be in his late-forties to mid-fifties.

The vehicle they drove is similar to a grey or blue 2000s model Ford Escape or Mazda Tribute.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

An undated image of Sharif Rahman, owner of The Curry House in Owen Sound. Rahman died on Aug. 24, 2023 following an assault at his restaurant on Aug. 17. (Source: Facebook)