Owen Sound police seize knife, replica gun during downtown disturbance

Two Owen Sound, Ont. men are facing charges following a fight involving six people Thursday night.

Officers were called to the downtown core around 8:30 p.m. Witnesses told police they saw a knife and a handgun.

Police arrested two people without incident and seized a folding knife and a replica handgun.

An 18-year-old Owen Sound man has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 29-year-old man from Owen Sound has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the men didn't know each other.

They have been released and will appear in court next month.