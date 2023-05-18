OPP to conduct aerial traffic enforcement over long weekend

OPP are letting people know that when it comes to Victoria Day safety, they’ll not only be conducting traffic patrols from the ground, but they’ll also have a presence in the sky this long weekend.

According to police, the West Region Traffic Incident and Management Enforcement Team, OPP Aviation Services and members of the Grey Bruce OPP will be conducting traffic enforcement patrols over the Victoria Day long weekend.

OPP will also have a unique tool at their disposal, and will be utilizing the Aviation Unit to conduct patrols from the air, specifically targeting speeding, stunt driving and aggressive driving.

To date, Grey Bruce OPP have seen nine stunt drivers, and advise that as the weather improves, so does traffic on area roadways. Drivers are therefore asked to follow all traffic laws and plan for unexpected delays.

OPP warn that, “Those caught driving 40 kilometres per hour or more over the speed limit on roads with a speed limit of less than 80 kilometres per hour, [or] those caught driving 50 kilometres per hour or more over the speed limit on roads with an 80 kilometre per hour or more speed limit may face stunt driving charges.”

If charged with stunt driving, OPP said drivers face a number of potential penalties, including:

An immediate 30-day driver's licence suspension

An immediate 14-day vehicle impoundment at roadside (whether it is your vehicle or not)

Upon conviction a minimum fine of $2,000 and a maximum fine of $10,000

Upon conviction a jail term of up to six months

In addition, if drivers are convicted of stunt driving they may also face a licence suspension of:

A minimum of one year and a maximum of three years for the first conviction

A minimum of three years and a maximum of 10 years for a second conviction

A lifetime suspension, reducible after 10 years under certain criteria, for a third conviction

A lifetime suspension, non-reducible, for a fourth and subsequent convictions

Six demerit points

A mandatory driver improvement course, upon conviction

“The Grey Bruce OPP are wishing everyone a happy and safe long weekend! Let's all continue to play our part in contributing to road safety,” OPP said.