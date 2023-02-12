OPP seize $32K worth of drugs, cash and property in Wingham, Ont.

Two people are facing multiple drug charges after Huron County OPP executed a search warrant and seized tens of thousands of dollars in illicit drugs and stolen property, according to police.

According to a release from Huron County OPP, police recently conducted an investigation involving the Huron-Perth OPP Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), Grey-Bruce CSCU, Huron OPP Major Crime Unit, West Region Tactics and Rescue Unit, West Region Emergency Response Team and the Explosive Disposals Unit.

On Feb. 9, OPP executed a search warrant at a residence on Centre Street, Wingham, in the Township of North Huron.

During the search, police seized an imitation BB-gun, a flick-knife, ammunition and stolen garden tools. In addition, police seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin and oxycodone. Police also seized a quantity of Canadian currency.

Police said the combined estimated value of the seized drugs is $29,365, the combined estimated value of the seized property is $2,355 and $410 of Canadian currency was also seized.

As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old from North Huron has been charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – psilocybin (magic mushrooms)

Possession of a schedule I substance - oxycodone (Percocet)

Possession of property obtained by crime

Possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

Unauthorized possession of a weapon - (flick knife)

Breach of probation (eight counts)

Fail to comply with release order (six counts)

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

In addition, a 31-year-old from Durham was also charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine

Breach of probation (two counts)

The accused was held for a bail hearing.