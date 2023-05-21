OPP look for suspects in Grey Highlands robbery

Grey Bruce OPP are searching for two suspects in connection of an armed robbery in Grey Highlands.

Police say two men entered a financial business on Grey Road 2 around 5pm this past Friday.

The suspects allegedly tied up the employees at gunpoint and stole cash.

The first suspect is being described as

Black

Male

Thin build

5'8" – 5'10" tall

The second suspect is being described as:

Black

Male

Thin build

5'8" – 5'10" tall

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.