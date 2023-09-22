OPP, London police respond to standoff situation in Delaware Friday afternoon
Police responded to a Delaware intersection for an apparent standoff situation after a man refused to leave an apartment above a variety store and gas station Friday afternoon.
Few details are known at this time, but the intersection of Longwoods Road and York Street was closed in both directions for an emergency situation.
Middlesex County OPP, the OPP Repeat Offenders Parole Enforcement and the London Police Service Emergency Response Unit surrounded the Little Beaver Variety gas station on Friday afternoon.
Heavily armed police and an armoured vehicle were seen at the intersection.
According to CTV News London reporter Daryl Newcombe, police, over a loud speaker, told a man they had an arrest warrant and wanted him to exit the apartment above the gas station unarmed.
OPP asked people to avoid the area but added there is no threat to public safety.
CTV News has reached out to OPP for more information regarding the incident, but have yet to hear back.
— With files from CTV News London’s Daryl Newcombe
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why is Brampton rent surging 3 times faster than every other city in Canada?
Rent in Brampton shot up three times faster over the last year than the national average in Canada, according to a rental report.
Manitoba could make history by electing first First Nations premier to lead province
A First Nations premier would head a province for the first time in Canadian history if the New Democrats win the Oct. 3 Manitoba election, and the significance is not lost on party leader Wab Kinew.
EXCLUSIVE 'Shared intelligence' from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation: U.S. ambassador
There was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation of a potential link between the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed to CTV News.
'Spirit of MuchMusic' still alive at doc premiere with former VJs in attendance
While the party died years ago at MuchMusic's broadcast centre on the corner of Queen and John streets in Toronto, the screening of a new documentary on Friday proved nostalgia for the nation's music station is still very much alive.
Ukraine targets a key Crimean city a day after striking Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Ukraine on Saturday morning launched another missile attack on Sevastopol on the occupied Crimean Peninsula, a Russian-installed official said, a day after an attack on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet that left a serviceman missing and the main building smouldering.
Auto workers still have room to expand their strike against car makers. But they also face risks
Even after escalating its strike against Detroit automakers on Friday, the United Auto Workers union still has plenty of leverage in its effort to force the companies to agree to significant increases in pay and benefits.
1 RCMP officer killed, 2 seriously injured while executing search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C.
One RCMP officer was killed and two others were seriously injured while police were executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam, B.C., Friday.
Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent
Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.
'He was truly exceptional': Slain B.C. RCMP officer identified
B.C. RCMP have identified the officer killed while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam Friday morning as Const. Rick O'Brien.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man dead following multi-vehicle crash in Guelph, SIU investigation launched
A man from Oxford County is dead after a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Guelph.
-
Murder of Conestoga College student unsolved 2 years later
Investigators with the Waterloo Regional Police Services are asking for the public's help finding who is responsible for the fatal stabbing of a Conestoga College student.
-
Series of residential break-ins in Kitchener, Waterloo: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating a series of break-ins across Kitchener and Waterloo.
Windsor
-
Unifor and Ford come together, a detective’s interview with an accused murderer, and a car falls through a hole in the downtown core: Top Windsor stories this week
Unifor and the Ford Motor Company reach a collective agreement, a widespread power outage was reported after a car fell through a hydro vault, and the Superior Court of Justice releases video of Nathaniel Veltman’s police interview. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
15 year old arrested after attending residence with firearm: Chatham-Kent police
A 15 year old youth has been arrested by police in Chatham-Kent after they attended a person’s home while in possession of a firearm Saturday morning.
-
Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent
Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.
Barrie
-
Police searching for suspects after armed home invasion in Bradford
South Simcoe Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after an early morning robbery at a home in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Early morning fire sends one person to hospital in Barrie
One person has been transported to hospital after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Barrie.
-
Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin moving into cabinet
A local MPP is taking a big step forward in light of the sudden resignation of one of her colleagues.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's Dominion Drive reopened after crash Friday night
Sudbury police reopened Dominion Drive Saturday morning after it was closed for about eight hours following a “serious motor vehicle collision” near Municipal Road 80.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'Shared intelligence' from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation: U.S. ambassador
There was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation of a potential link between the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed to CTV News.
-
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli comes to Premier Ford’s defence over Greenbelt land reversal decision
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli came to Premier Doug Ford’s defence Friday over his about-face decision not to open up the Greenbelt land for developers.
Ottawa
-
Man, 34, shot in Ottawa's south end
Ottawa police are asking for witnesses to a shooting in the south end to come forward.
-
Missing Quebec woman last seen at Rideau Centre in Ottawa
Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman last seen in Ottawa.
-
Here's why there are so many wasps right now
There is a buzz in the air and it’s more than that summertime weather we’ve been feeling. It's wasps and lots of them.
Toronto
-
Why is Brampton rent surging 3 times faster than every other city in Canada?
Rent in Brampton shot up three times faster over the last year than the national average in Canada, according to a rental report.
-
Teen run over by truck near Toronto after skateboarding with it
A 16-year-old girl is in life-threatening condition after being run over by a pickup truck she was holding onto while skateboarding on Friday night.
-
City of Toronto breaks ground on trapped boring machine after over a year
Toronto has broken ground on a trapped boring machine on the city’s west end, officials confirmed on Saturday.
Montreal
-
Firefighters battle four-alarm blaze at Dorval apartment building
Montreal firefighters are battling a four-alarm blaze at a residential building in Dorval Saturday afternoon.
-
The Bill 96 effect: CEGEP student warns others to get their English eligibility certificate before it's too late
A John Abbott College student has learned the hard way that applying for a certificate of eligibility for English instruction before graduating high school has become even more critical under the new French language law in Quebec.
-
Thousands to march in support of Quebec public service workers
In the midst of collective bargaining negotations, thousands are expected to attend a demonstration organized by public sector unions on Saturday afternoon in Montreal.
Atlantic
-
'We’re kind of homeless': Fredericton fire displaces 110 people
A fire in Fredericton’s north side on Thursday has displaced 110 people at a time where the city is seeing extremely low vacancy rates.
-
SiRT investigating after arrest results in injury in N.B.
The New Brunswick RCMP say they have requested the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) to review actions taken by police after a man sustained injuries during an arrest in St. Stephen N.B.
-
Rissers Beach Provincial Park partially reopens but the rest remains closed
The northern campground at Rissers Beach Provincial Park reopened Friday, but the rest of the provincial park is closed for the season due to damage sustained by post-tropical storm Lee.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba could make history by electing first First Nations premier to lead province
A First Nations premier would head a province for the first time in Canadian history if the New Democrats win the Oct. 3 Manitoba election, and the significance is not lost on party leader Wab Kinew.
-
Suspect rams police car, civilian vehicles during North End car chase
A Winnipeg man is behind bars after a police chase that damaged several vehicles Friday evening.
-
'Demonstrates recognition': HMCS Chippawa celebrates 100th anniversary
Winnipeg's Royal Canadian Navy reserve division is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a parade Saturday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Calgary students lace up for Terry Fox School Run
Thousands of Calgary students laced up for the Terry Fox School Run on Friday.
-
West Nile virus strikes seven in southern Alberta
West Nile virus has struck several people in southern Alberta.
-
Calgary Hitmen lose 4-1 to Medicine Hat Tigers in home opener
Calgary's Hitmen faltered in their home opener against the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday night.
Edmonton
-
Police say 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Sept. 19 in southeast Edmonton
Edmonton police are looking for a suspect in the reported sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in southeast Edmonton this week.
-
Chateh, Alta., evacuated again due to approaching wildfire
Residents of Chateh, Alta., were told to leave their homes once again on Friday night, as wildfire southeast of the community drew near.
-
Taquan Mizzell's TDs lead Lions past Elks 37-29; B.C. clinches playoff berth
The Lions have secured a spot in the CFL's post-season.
Vancouver
-
'He was truly exceptional': Slain B.C. RCMP officer identified
B.C. RCMP have identified the officer killed while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam Friday morning as Const. Rick O'Brien.
-
'He had a big heart': Father of fallen teenage wildland firefighter remembers his son
When 19-year-old Jaxon Billyboy graduated high school in Williams Lake in June, it was a proud moment for his father Sheldon Bowe.
-
1 RCMP officer killed, 2 seriously injured while executing search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C.
One RCMP officer was killed and two others were seriously injured while police were executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam, B.C., Friday.