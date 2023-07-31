OPP investigating theft of Port Stanley welcome sign

Police in Elgin County are investigating after a sign welcoming people to the community of Port Stanley, Ont. was stolen earlier this month.

According to Elgin County OPP, at 1:54 p.m. on July 11 police were dispatched to Sunset Road in Central Elgin for a reported theft.

Police determine that an unknown suspect(s) had used a chainsaw to cut off the supports to “The Village of Port Stanley” sign that welcomes people into the community.

The sign is valued at approximately $8,000.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The investigation continues.