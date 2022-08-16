OPP investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Teeswater, Ont.

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision just north of Teeswater Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Bruce Road 4 and Concession Road 10 between an SUV and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver was taken to hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The person's identity is being withheld at this time until family are notified.

Road 4 is closed between Concession Road 8 and Concession Road 12 while Concession Road 10 is shut down from Sideroad 20B and Sideroad 10B for the investigation.

Motorists should avoid the area.