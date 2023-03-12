OPP investigating after two homes shot at with firearm

Oxford County OPP are investigating and are appealing to the public for help after two homes were repeatedly shot at over the past week.

According to a release, at approximately 10:14 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of a weapons complaint at a Peggy Avenue, South-West Township address.

At 1:25 a.m. that morning, unknown persons attended the residence and fired several rounds from a firearm which struck the residence and vehicles parked in the driveway, causing damage.

Police said a silver-coloured pickup truck was seen fleeing from the scene.

It was later determined that a similar incident has also occurred on March 6 in Blandford-Blenheim Township. Police said officers responded to a Fennell Street residence at 8:01 a.m. after a resident noticed several rounds from a firearm had struck parked vehicles in the driveway.

Police later determined unknown persons had also attended that residence at approximately 1:05 a.m. that morning and discharged a firearm.

There were no reported injuries in either incident.

Police said it is believed the same silver pickup truck was involved in both incidents.

“The OPP is reminding the public to be aware of their safety at all times and to contact police to report suspicious vehicles or individuals,” police said.

As a result, Oxford OPP are investigating the incidents, and police ask anyone who lives in the Peggy Drive or Fennel Street area or surrounding side streets to check their video surveillance cameras to see if they captured the vehicle or involved suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122, which anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.