Opa! Greek Fest returns to London

A gyro served at Opa! Greek Fest in London, Ont. (Source: Opa! Greek Fest/Facebook) A gyro served at Opa! Greek Fest in London, Ont. (Source: Opa! Greek Fest/Facebook)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver