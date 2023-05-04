Ontario ombudsman investigating complaint about members of city council

Some members of London, Ont.’s new city council are under scrutiny following a complaint that they violated the Municipal Act.

An investigation was launched on May 1 by the Ontario Ombudsman’s Office to determine if 'open meeting' rules were violated by members of city council.

The online notice states, “[a] complaint alleging that on March 21, 2023 a quorum of the Community and Protective Services (CAPS) Committee held a meeting that did not comply with the open meeting rules under the Municipal Act, 2001.”

Coun. Elizabeth Peloza chairs the CAPS Committee, but has not received details about the probe and said, “They are going to do a formal investigation. A report will be forthcoming. It could take a few months, it could take a year, it really takes as long as it takes.”

Details of the complaint will remain confidential until the investigation is completed and a public report is prepared by the ombudsman.

However, video of the March 21 committee meeting reveals there was a gathering of three councillors earlier in the day at the Unity Project on Dundas Street.

It is a local shelter for Londoners experiencing homelessness.

Appearing as a delegation to discuss changes to its shelter program, Executive Director Chuck Lazenby began things and said, “Thank you to Councillor Rahman, and [Councillor] Pribil, and [Councillor] Stevenson for attending on site at the Unity Project today for a candid conversation and a better understanding of what we’re looking to do.”

A short time later Coun. Susan Stevenson said, “We were there [Unity Project] again today for another hour. For me this is exactly what I am looking for…the numbers, the answers.”

Rahman, Pribil, and Stevenson are all members of the CAPS Committee.

According to the city clerk, the quorum of the CAPS Committee is three members, four if the mayor joins in an ex officio role.

A quorum is the minimum number of committee members needed to hold a meeting.

The Municipal Act requires that if a quorum of any council committee meets to materially advance municipal business, those discussions must be held in public.

Closed meetings are only permitted for a small number of confidential topics including real estate transactions, employee contract negotiations and to receive legal advice.

Speaking in general terms, Peloza said council members often take steps to avoid meeting in groups that would constitute a committee quorum and accidentally trigger a meeting outside of the public eye.

“That’s why we are so careful about quorum of committee when we attend community events to bring greetings,” she explained. “Just making sure who is there, from which committees, and just sticking to [discussing] the event at hand.”

Stevenson told CTV News London in a statement, “I will be eager to comment as soon as I confirm the nature of the investigation.”

Pribil stated, “I honestly don’t know what meeting is being mentioned by the investigation and I’m waiting for additional information.”

Rahman has not yet responded to CTV News London’s request for comment.

There are no penalties for violating Ontario’s open meeting rules.