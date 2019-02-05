

Scott Miller, CTV London





In a place where they produce thousands of litres of beer a week, they were celebrating something very different at the Cowbell Brewery Tuesday.

Cowbell, located in Blyth, is one of only 18 buildings in all of Canada to reach Gold Certification in Accessibility from the Rick Hansen Foundation.

Cowbell is the first brewery in Canada to reach the standard, and the first restaurant in Ontario to attain gold, as well.

Whether it’s the high-contrast heated sidewalks, the truncated domes at the top of staircases, or the expansive catwalk wide enough for wheelchairs, Cowbell did it right.

A local woman helped them get there.

Julie Sawchuk looked over Cowbell’s drawings before they started construction to help them be as accessible as possible.

They took her advice, and were rewarded with Gold Certification.