One suspect outstanding after break and enter at Wardsville bank

Shattered glass, metal and debris litter the front of a bank in the Middlesex County community of Wardsville, Ont.

According to Middlesex County OPP, a break and enter occurred at the Alterna Savings at 1789 Longwoods Road around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

OPP, the OPP Emergency Response Team and K9 teams, OPP Forensic Identification Services and the Oneida of the Thames First Nation Police Service attended the scene.

At the scene, tire tracks leading to the building were visible from the sidewalk, and just inside the smashed entrance, an ATM sat with a chain wrapped around it.

Police said a suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to police arrival, but was later observed on Longwood Road. A spike belt was deployed, at which time the vehicle came to a stop and two occupants fled the scene.

Shattered glass, metal and debris litter the front of a bank in Wardsville on Jan. 5, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

One individual was later located and taken into police custody without incident.

Police said a loaded shotgun was located inside the vehicle, and the vehicle itself had been reported stolen out of Chatham, Ont.

Police said nothing appeared stolen from the business, but the front doors of the building were damaged.

As a result of the investigation, a 37-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Obstruct peace officer

Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000

Break, enter a place - with intent to commit indictable offence

The accused has been held for bail.

A second suspect remains outstanding at this time, and police ask anyone with information contact Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The investigation continues.

— With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine