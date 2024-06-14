LONDON
London

    • One person sent to hospital after fire in northwest London

    Damage is estimated around $100,000 after a fire at a townhouse in London Thursday night.

    Crews were called to the scene on Chapman Court around 10:15 p.m.

    According to London fire, one person was sent to hospital with minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

     There is no word on what caused the fire, but the cause is under investigation.

    London fire is reminding people to use Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or Underwriters Laboratories of Canada (ULC) approved appliances to make sure circuits aren’t overloaded.

    — With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell

