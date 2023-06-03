One person sent to hospital after east London, Ont. fire

An investigation is underway following an overnight apartment fire in east London that sent one person to hospital.

According to London Fire Department Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland, a fire alarm started ringing at 4:55 a.m. at 175 Connaught Ave., and upon arrival, heavy flames were seen coming out of an east facing window.

Fire crews evacuated the building and were able to get the fire under control.

Kirkland said smoke alarms elsewhere in the building were blaring as fire crews arrived on scene, but the amount of fire damage had melted the smoke alarms in the involved unit.

The fire was contained to a single unit of the apartment building.

One person was assessed and taken to hospital.

The London Police Service and fire investigators are on scene working to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.

The estimated cost of damages remains unknown at this time.

