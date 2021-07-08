LONDON, ONT. -- London Police confirm they are investigating a fatal collision at Wonderland Road South and Springbank Drive.

Around 7:17 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Wonderland Road South and Springbank Drive in relation to a collision involving three cars.

Police say a 38-year-old female passenger was transported to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Paramedics transported three other adults to hospital with serious and life threatening injuries.

Wonderland Road South is closed between Springbank Drive and Riverside Drive while members of Traffic Management Unit continue to investigate.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.