One person injured, robbery investigation in east London
One person has been taken to hospital with what police describe as "serious injuries," as part of a robbery investigation.
Around 11 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Dundas Street near Arvilla Boulevard.
Police told CTV News at the scene that officers are searching for at least one person/
There are no details on the extent of the victim's injuries or a description of the suspect.
More details will be provided when they become available.
— With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine
