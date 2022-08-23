One person in hospital after fire destroys home in Sarnia
One person was taken to hospital for observation after a fire destroyed a home in a small residential enclave on the eastern edge of Sarnia Tuesday morning.
Officials says the fire started around 7:10 a.m. in a home on Garrison Gate, which sits just south of the Lake Huron shoreline.
"It was burning all through the main floor, the basement, eventually into the attic," said Platoon Chief Chris McGrath.
He said once fire crews realized the flames had travelled into the roof structure they had to change their strategy.
"We had crews in there trying to extinguish from the inside but once it got in the attic it was over for our interior attack. We brought everyone out and went defensive on it," he said.
The fire was knocked down by about 8:30 a.m. but crews were continuing to douse hot spots at around 10:30 a.m.
According to McGrath there was a lone occupant inside the home, adding, “He's off to hospital, suspected smoke inhalation."
McGrath told CTV News the fire investigation is in the early stages, but said it appears the fire started at the rear of the home, possibly on an outside structure.
The rear of the home was opened up by the flames and much of the inside had been charred.
Roof joists also showed extensive fire damage.
A damage estimate has not yet been released.
