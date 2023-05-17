One person in custody after police standoff in London
One person has been taken into custody after a lengthy standoff in south London.
According to police, officers,the K9 unit and the emergency response unit were contacted and contained the area while they negotiated with a man.
Early Wednesday morning a man was apprehended without incident, taken to hospital and no injuries have been reported.
Meanwhile, motel guests report the overnight standoff in London kept them on edge.
The incident at the Days Inn on Wellington Road South lasted nearly 14 hours.
Wednesday morning, London police had not provided an update on what transpired. But on Tuesday night, an officer confirmed they were negotiating with a man “armed with weapons.”
Jeff Keenan, of Barrie, Ont., arrived at the motel Tuesday afternoon to find he could not check in.
“There were barricaded doors. You just could not get in a lot of doors. There was a lot of excitement here anyway,” he said.
Tim Lalonde got inside his room just minutes before the police responded.
Courtyard rooms at the Days Inn on Wellington Road South in London, Ont. May 17, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)The Niagara resident says he was unaware of the incident until he tried to leave his hotel room around 5 p.m.
“I came out the door, and I saw two police officers right there. And I didn’t know what was going on,” Lalonde told CTV News.
Later, he saw multiple armed officers and police vehicles arriving.
A short time later, Wellington Road was blocked in both directions.
Many guests tell CTV News they were prohibited from checking in for several hours.
Jan Boon of Orilla spent her time waiting at White Oaks Mall. Around 8 p.m. she was allowed to check in.
“They were really good. They gave us another room and they gave it to us for half-price,” she said.
As Boon and her family members grabbed their bags to go to their room, they could see what was happening.
London police are on scene of the Days Inn in London, Ont. on May 16, 2023 due to an ongoing investigation. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)“A lot of police presence with rifles and walking back and forth and they had cars blocking off the road.”
Karan Singh of Brampton, and his co-worker spent three hours waiting inside their work truck before they could access their room.
Once they did, they had a partial view of Police officers “in position” near a courtyard room.
“I think most around the swimming pool area. They were mainly focused over there. There were policemen sitting over there with the guns and everything,” Singh told CTV News London.
While police let most people access a room overnight, they remained on the scene until 8 a.m.
