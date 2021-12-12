'One of the best police chiefs': Chair of LPSB surprised Williams' leadership questioned

London, Ont. -

The Chair of the London Police Services Board (LPSB) says she is very surprised to learn that the London Police Association held a non-confidence vote challenging Chief Steve Williams’ leadership.

Susan Toth says the LPA has not yet formally advised the London Police Services Board about the meeting that took place last week.

“Obviously we are aware that there was a non-confidence vote, but I don’t know much more than that, in terms of what brought it forth, what the concerns are yet,” said Toth.

Toth says the board is open to feedback and trying to understand what the issues are and will respond accordingly but, “there is nothing that has shaken their confidence in the chief at this time.”

Toth says there have not been any complaints about the chief, and that the London Police Services Board is aware of the pressures facing police, with long call-for-service queues and increasingly complex calls because chief Williams made them aware of these issues, and has advocated for his officers.

Chief Williams issued the following statement Sunday afternoon:

‘I am aware of the motion that was tabled. I have heard and take the concerns of all members seriously. I am committed to discussions with the LPA Executive in the coming days and those discussions will inform next steps. These are challenging times for everyone, the community and the police. I continue to be incredibly proud of the work members of the LPS do each and every day. We share a common goal, and that is to be well as a team so we can serve the community with excellence. That will continue to be my focus moving forward.’

Executive director of the London Police Association Rick Robson declined to comment on the meeting.

Non-confidence votes aren’t binding, meaning the move can’t force the Chief to resign.

In the meantime, Toth says the board has full confidence in Chief Williams.

“We have a lot of faith in his leadership. He has been doing an exemplary job over the last few years, it’s been incredibly difficult time for him, and all first responders and the community at large. And I think honestly, he’s one of the best police chiefs that we’ve had here in London,” said Toth.