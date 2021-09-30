One needle could 'inject' repair for a weakened human heart: Western University
A new medical device, created in London, Ont., may be able to repair weakened hearts with only an injection.
Designed by Western University Engineering Professor Kibret Mequanint, the device is basically a patch, small enough to pass through a needle.
“This material can be squeezed into a syringe or catheter and can be injected directly to the sight of the weakened heart,” Mequanint tells CTV News London.
Soon, its creation could offer hope to those recovering from heart attacks or waiting for a heart transplant.
Mequanint has already completed a short-term study on small pigs in conjunction with the University of Manitoba.
It found “encouraging results” as the pigs experienced improved heart function and blood flow.
A second, six-month study showed none of the animals experienced any toxicity complications from the patch.
Made of three components -- elastin, gelatin and carbon nanotube -- the patch has a unique feature, separating it from existing methods of heart repair.
For one, highly invasive open-chest surgery is avoided.
Secondly, the patch can remember its shape, allowing it to expand after it passes through a needle or catheter.
Mequanint admits the latter would be the likely method of delivery in humans.
Humans could also benefit from the conductive abilities of the patch, following a major heart event.
Mequanint says it can be guided to an area of dead tissue in the heart where the patch restores a “majority” of function.
“Once it is put on the surface of the impacted area, the contraction will be improved so much. It will allow sufficient blood to be injected from the heart to the rest of the body. And therefore, the heart seems to function much better than any previous discoveries.”
Animal model testing will continue for another two years. If positive results continue, Mequanint says the patch will be tested on people.
“We anticipate that within the next couple of years, this thing will be ready for human trials.”
More information on the patch can be found in a study published by Nature Biomedical Engineering.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Unvaccinated Manitobans to face slew of new public health rules ahead of Thanksgiving
The Manitoba government introduced new public health orders set to take effect next week, which will create new restrictions on gatherings for those who are unvaccinated.
UPDATED | Peter Nygard consents to extradition to U.S., as he faces new sexual assault charges in Toronto
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard will be extradited to the U.S. to face sex trafficking and racketeering charges in New York, court heard, on the same day Toronto police charged him with multiple sexual assaults.
Police recover body, make arrest in alleged murder of missing Ontario couple
An arrest has been made and one body has been recovered in the alleged murder of an Ontario couple who disappeared earlier this month, police say.
BREAKING | B.C. expands school mask mandate to all K-12 students
Amid growing pressure from parents and teachers, the B.C. government has expanded its school mask mandate to include all students from kindergarten through Grade 12.
W5 Premiere | How a Canadian interpreter escaped Kabul, with little help from Ottawa
W5's premiere explores the chaotic mission of Canadians in Kabul to evacuate Afghan citizens in the wake of the Taliban takeover. Watch the episode Saturday at 7 p.m. and read how a Canadian interpreter escaped the Taliban at W5.CTVNews.ca.
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
In a potential leap forward in the global fight against the pandemic, drugmaker Merck said Friday that its experimental pill for people sick with COVID-19 reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half.
Ontario makes it mandatory for long-term care staff, volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 15
Ontario will now make it mandatory for long-term care staff, support workers and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-November.
Watch the timelapse showing the spread of COVID-19 cases in Canada and the U.S.
Use this interactive tool to compare COVID-19 in all U.S. states and Canadian provinces over the entire period of the pandemic, to present day.
Quebec must acknowledge systemic racism and eliminate it, says coroner’s report into Joyce Echaquan's death
The coroner investigating the death of Atikamekw mother Joyce Echaquan says it's important that the Quebec government 'acknowledge the existence of systemic racism within our institutions and make a commitment to help eliminate it.'
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adds 19 COVID-19 cases; 84 per cent of eligible population now fully vaccinated
Health officials in Waterloo Region recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases in Friday's update.
-
Kitchener Rangers player benched for not complying with OHL's vaccination policy
One player with the Kitchener Rangers won't be on the ice this season because he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Reducing close contacts best way to control COVID-19 spread as weather cools: Dr. Wang
Waterloo Region's medical officer of health continues to encourage residents to limit close contacts to help prevent uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 as the weather cools.
Windsor
-
Wheatley residents might be evacuated for months after explosion
It might take months to discover the cause of a Wheatley gas leak and evacuees are being urged to contact the Municipality of Chatham-Kent regarding long-term assistance.
-
Ontario makes it mandatory for long-term care staff, volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 15
Ontario will now make it mandatory for long-term care staff, support workers and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-November.
-
86 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths over two days in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths over two days.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Simcoe County man dies with COVID-19, 39 new cases logged over two days
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 39 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, plus another virus-related death.
-
Police appeal for help to locate missing Barrie woman
Police are appealing to the public for help finding a Barrie woman who went missing more than two weeks ago.
-
School bus driver charged with careless operation in Caledon
Police charged a school bus driver after a single-vehicle collision caused the bus to flip onto its side in Caledon.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario makes it mandatory for long-term care staff, volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 15
Ontario will now make it mandatory for long-term care staff, support workers and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-November.
-
School bus driver charged with careless operation in Caledon
Police charged a school bus driver after a single-vehicle collision caused the bus to flip onto its side in Caledon.
-
Ontario reports 1,315 new cases of COVID-19 over two days, 20 deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 1,315 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days and 20 more deaths linked to the disease.
Ottawa
-
Ontario makes it mandatory for long-term care staff, volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 15
Ontario will now make it mandatory for long-term care staff, support workers and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-November.
-
61 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, COVID-19 related hospitalizations increase
Twenty-six of the 61 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday involve residents under the age of 20.
-
Ottawa MPP renews push for New York State to move to daylight time permanently
An Ottawa MPP hopes a new governor in New York State will help in his mission to make daylight saving time permanent in Ontario.
Toronto
-
Ontario makes it mandatory for long-term care staff, volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 15
Ontario will now make it mandatory for long-term care staff, support workers and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-November.
-
Police recover body, make arrest in alleged murder of missing Ontario couple
An arrest has been made and one body has been recovered in the alleged murder of an Ontario couple who disappeared earlier this month, police say.
-
Police warn about new rental scam at well-known Toronto condo building
Police are warning about a rental scam that is occurring at units inside a well-known Toronto condo building.
Montreal
-
Quebec must acknowledge systemic racism and eliminate it, says coroner’s report into Joyce Echaquan's death
The coroner investigating the death of Atikamekw mother Joyce Echaquan says it's important that the Quebec government 'acknowledge the existence of systemic racism within our institutions and make a commitment to help eliminate it.'
-
Quebec adds 643 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 410,823 Quebecers have caught COVID-19. Of those, 393,595 people have recovered, and 11,377 have died.
-
Montreal Baseball Group denies there will be a major announcement in November
Asked earlier this week about a possible announcement in this file, Mayor Valérie Plante said on 98.5 FM that "this announcement will come in due time, but we are very anxious to make it."
Atlantic
-
Helping clear the backlog: ER doctor sets up volunteer COVID-19 test site in New Brunswick
As cases continue to climb in New Brunswick, so do the wait times for those wanting to be tested for COVID-19.
-
Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw fishery symbolic of fight for Indigenous self-governance
The chief of Sipekne'katik First Nation in Nova Scotia remembers when the Indigenous fishery first made headlines in the late '90s.
-
New Brunswick reports two deaths; 99 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday
New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths and 99 new cases on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH FULL PROCEEDINGS
WATCH FULL PROCEEDINGS | Peter Nygard consents to extradition to United States
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has consented to being extradited to the United States to face charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Unvaccinated Manitobans to face slew of new public health rules ahead of Thanksgiving
The Manitoba government introduced new public health orders set to take effect next week, which will create new restrictions on gatherings for those who are unvaccinated.
-
Manitoba adds 78 new COVID-19 cases, majority among unvaccinated individuals
Manitoba is now over 700 active cases of COVID-19 as the province added another 78 cases on Friday.
Calgary
-
Albertans can add a QR code to their vaccine record, but it doesn't work yet
The provincial government has taken steps to improve the ability for Albertans to access their proof of vaccination against COVID-19, but there are still a few kinks to work out.
-
Woman, stuck on bluff trying to save her dog, rescued by Calgary Fire Department
Calgary fire crews relied on their sharp skills and masterful training when it came to a unique rescue situation in Altadore Friday morning.
-
Man in life-threatening condition after early morning hit-and-run near Macleod Trail
Emergency crews are on scene of an early morning hit-and-run in the city's southeast that left one man with severe, life-threatening injuries.
Edmonton
-
Albertans can add a QR code to their vaccine record, but it doesn't work yet
The provincial government has taken steps to improve the ability for Albertans to access their proof of vaccination against COVID-19, but there are still a few kinks to work out.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada to play World Cup Qualifiers in Edmonton in November
Canada's men's national soccer team will play two World Cup Qualifiers at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton in November.
-
14-year-old motorcyclist dead after northern Alta. crash
A 14-year-old girl is dead following an off-road motorcycle crash west of Grande Prairie, Alta.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ NOON
LIVE @ NOON | B.C. housing minister, Victoria mayor to provide update on COVID-19 among city's homeless
Health and housing officials will make an announcement about COVID-19 cases in Victoria’s homeless population Friday.
-
Trudeau accused of 'callousness' for heading to Tofino during reconciliation events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing backlash over his decision to fly to British Columbia to spend time with his family on the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Woman arrested after stolen vehicle crashed: West Shore RCMP
A police service dog helped track down a woman who reportedly crashed a stolen vehicle in the Highlands area on Wednesday morning.