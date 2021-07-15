LONDON, ONT. -- One person has died following a collision early Thursday morning that sent two people to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Jake Epp of Aylmer, Ont.

The driver of the second vehicle, also male, suffered minor injuries.

London police had been asking motorists to avoid Colonel Talbot Road, south of Highway 401, because of a two-vehicle collision that happened around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Colonel Talbot was closed between Orr Drive and the 401 for several hours but has since reopened.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670

- With files from CTV News London's Marek Sutherland