One arrested, second suspect sought over $300K in stolen goods

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

A man sought in connection with the discovery of more than $300,000 in stolen property has been arrested, but police are now looking for a second suspect.

Police had put out a call last Wednesday that they were looking for 40-year-old Richard Kyle Newstead.

Officials now say Newstead was arrested on Thursday.

A warrant for his arrest on five counts of posession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 had been issued after a police search found stolen vehicles, uniforms and disposable gloves with a combined value of $354,703.

Police say they also now have images of a second suspect captured on video surveillance and are asking for public help to identify him.

He is described as Caucasian, 45-65 years of age, with short grey receding hair and a goatee.

He was wearing a green long-sleeved shirt, jeans and black running shoes.

Police have not disclosed what specific charges the second suspect is facing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.