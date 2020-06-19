LONDON, ONT -- Beginning Monday motorists and cyclists in the Old East Village will need to find a new way around the intersection of Dundas Street and Rectory Street.

As part of the OEV reconstruction project the intersection is undergoing extensive work and is closing for a week starting June 22.

Future closures of the intersection are also expected throughout the project.

Motorists and cyclists will be directed to a detour route, along with transit users.

Pedestrian access will be maintained around the intersection and through the construction zone.