Advertisement
London News | Weather & Local Breaking | CTV News London
Old East Village intersection to close for a week
Published Friday, June 19, 2020 7:36AM EDT Last Updated Friday, June 19, 2020 8:40AM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- Beginning Monday motorists and cyclists in the Old East Village will need to find a new way around the intersection of Dundas Street and Rectory Street.
As part of the OEV reconstruction project the intersection is undergoing extensive work and is closing for a week starting June 22.
Future closures of the intersection are also expected throughout the project.
Motorists and cyclists will be directed to a detour route, along with transit users.
Pedestrian access will be maintained around the intersection and through the construction zone.