OHL unveils 2023-24 home openers, Knights to hit the ice in September

It was a disappointing end to the Knights’ run when they were eliminated in the OHL Final by the Peterborough Petes, but the London Knights will get a chance to make a comeback when the new season returns in September.

According to a release, the Ontario Hockey League announced on Monday its 2023-24 regular season home openers for all 20 teams.

The first two games will kick off on Sept. 28 between the Barrie Colts and North Bay Battalion, and defending OHL champs the Peterborough Petes and Kingston Frontenacs.

The London Knights meanwhile will hit the ice for the first time this season on Sept. 29, where they’ll face the Niagara IceDogs at Budweiser Gardens at 7 p.m.

The Knights lost to the Petes 2-1 in game six of the OHL Championships on May 21, 2023.