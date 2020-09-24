LONDON, ONT -- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared London police officers of any wrongdoing after a man was seriously injured during an arrest late last year.

On December 6, 2019, the 34-year-old London man was arrested following an hours-long standoff at an apartment in the 200 block of Simcoe Street.

Officers attended the address after reports of a wanted man inside. Police remained on scene until a warrant was obtained, and reportedly tried to communicate with someone inside.

The suspect was eventually arrested and taken to hospital as he was injured.

The SIU says “there are no reasonable grounds to believe any officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and injuries.”