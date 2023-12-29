Nuclear waste decision looms for South Bruce in 2024

By this time next year, Canada should know where it’s most radioactive nuclear waste will be permanently stored.

“This is a very important project for Canada, and really internationally. Many countries are pursuing this, but Canada will be on the leading edge, fourth or fifth position, if you will, in terms of implementing this solution,” says Lise Morton, Vice President of Site Selection for the Nuclear Waste Management Organization.

5.5 million used nuclear fuel bundles, that used to power Canada’s nuclear fleet, will either end up buried under rocks and forests near Ignace, in Northern Ontario, or under 1500 acres of farmer’s field, north of Teeswater, in the Municipality of South Bruce. A community referendum, will decide whether South Bruce is in or not, late next year.

“We’ve got a group of people strongly opposed to it. We’ve got a group of people strongly in favour of it. I think the greater majority still sits in the middle, and would like to see the final product before they make their decision,” says Municipality of South Bruce Mayor, Mark Goetz.

A hosting agreement, laying out the potential impacts of the project, and how much South Bruce would be paid to permanently host an underground repository with all of Canada’s used nuclear fuel bundles in it, is due in the new year. Goetz hopes, by February.

“It’s very important that gets out in a timely manner because the later it gets out, it pushes the referendum back further, and further. I would like to the see the referendum done, early fall,” says Goetz.

The multi-billion dollar project, would add as many as 700 operational jobs, to the community, along with hundreds more construction jobs, that could last, at least ten years. It would also mean, the uncertainty of hosting radioactive waste, on a permanent basis, 550 metres underground, in a series of tunnels and caverns. Graphic displaying plan for underground repository for Canada’s used nuclear fuel. (Source:Nuclear Waste Management Organization)

“That fuel remains radioactive for a period of time that we really need to ensure safety for many generations and decades. Securing the material deep underground through a multi barrier system to ensure it doesn’t come into contact with the environment or water, is the entire goal of this project,” says Morton.

By the end of 2024, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization will decide between South Bruce or Ignace, as the host for Canada’s used nuclear fuel. The NWMO requires the approval of the indigenous communities in both regions, as well. Whether South Bruce is picked or not, mayor Goetz hopes the community vote, will bring a divided community, back together.

“One way or the other when the vote is taken, hopefully we can get on the road to mend that, and bring the community back together, and move forward whatever the decision is, positive or negative,” says Goetz.