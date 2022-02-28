Norfolk County resident loses over $200k in online romance scam

OPP are warning the public after a Norfolk County resident lost over $200,000 in an online romance scam.

Police say the person lost the money between March of 2021 and February of this year after they began an online relationship with someone.

The suspect made several requests for money, claiming they were having several emergencies.

Police say anyone can become a victim of fraud and residents should never give out personal information over the phone, the internet or through social media and dating websites.

For more information on how to spot scams and keep your money safe, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.