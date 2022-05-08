'No, you are not seeing things': Passenger spotted riding on back of truck

Ontario Provincial Police West Region shared video on Twitter Sunday of a bizarre situation involving a truck and a stowaway passenger.

In a tweet, police say that an unknown person rode on the back of a truck that was travelling down Highway 24 in Norfolk County, Ont. at night. The person is seen standing on the vehicle’s bumper and clutching the side of the truck.

“No, you are not seeing things!” OPP wrote on Twitter.

Police say the driver was unaware of a stowaway passenger hanging off the back of the truck, and the video was sent to them by a concerned citizen.

But, police are using the video to remind the public not to imitate the reckless behaviour, writing on social media, “This is a very dangerous act that could have had life-altering or end consequences.”

OPP continue to investigate the incident.