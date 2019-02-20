

CTV London





The Community and Protective Services Committee has voted against a proposed pilot project to put naloxone in London's community centres.

Among the considerations were potential legal liability for the city and that response time by emergency services is already sufficient to reverse an overdose.

The proposed pilot project was based on an intiative in Kingston, Ont., but there has been no use of city-stocked naloxone in that city.

Dr. Chris Mackie, the Middlesex-London Health Unit's medical officer of health had supported the initiative but was not at Wednesday's meeting.

Another debate is expected before a final decision is made at the next full council meeting.