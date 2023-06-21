No injuries in Lucan fire that destroyed two barns

Two barns in Lucan have been destroyed in a large late night fire Tuesday, Middlesex OPP says.

Police responded to Richmond Street around 11:30 p.m. for the report of two barns fully engulfed by flames.

Richmond St. was closed between Saintsbury Line and Roman Line for a few hours as firefighters worked to snuff out the large blaze.

Police say there were no injuries and the barns were being used for storage.

A damage estimate is not currently known.