LONDON, ONT -- Amongst a backdrop of protests across the United States and the world, London’s police chief has taken to social media to condemn the death of George Floyd.

Police Chief Steve Williams Saturday tweeted a statement condemning the treatment and death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest.

Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests against police brutality in the United States.

“I along with @LPSDepBetts @mcintyre_trish and @lpsmediaoffice condemn what occurred in Minneapolis. No human being deserves that treatment for any reason. We are stronger together,” wrote Williams on twitter.

George Floyd died in Minneapolis on Monday. Cell phone video captured from the scene shows Floyd pleading for air before falling silent after several minutes.

1/2 @lpsmediaoffice is fully committed to delivering bias-free policing to all residents and visitors to London regardless of race, colour, gender, sexual orient, religion or citizenship. These expectations of our members are non-negotiable, others need not apply... — Steve Williams (@S_Williams001) May 30, 2020

Four police officers have been fired since his death. Derek Chauvin, the former officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck has been charged with murder.

The remaining three officers have not been charged.

Other institutions across the city have also condemned Floyd’s death and racism toward the Black community.

Western University tweeted Sunday that it “stands with the Black community and with all those calling out anti-Black racism. Violence against Black, Indigenous and racialized peoples are pervasive – Canada is not immune. Resistance against racism is critical to move society – and our campus community – forward.”