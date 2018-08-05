Featured
No charges to be laid after 3-year-old girl died from being hit by truck
CTV London
Published Sunday, August 5, 2018 12:45PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 9, 2018 12:38PM EDT
Lambton OPP will not be laying charges after a 3-year-old girl was struck and killed by a pickup truck inside Pinery Provincial Park last Saturday.
Police say the girl was struck around 5:30 p.m., when a 39-year-old man from East York was trying to make a U-turn.
Good Samaritans assisted the girl, who is related to the driver of the truck, until the ambulance arrived.
She was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
On Thursday, OPP announced they have concluded the investigation and no charges will be laid against the driver.
Police are not releasing the identity of the driver or the deceased to help the family through the grieving process.