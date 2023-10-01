No charges laid after man injured during arrest: SIU

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has determined there are no charges to issue against a London police officer after a man was seriously injured during his arrest this past June.

According to the SIU report, police responded to a parking lot in the area of Rideout Street and Horton Street East around 4 a.m. on June 4 for a 23-year-old man damaging property with a crowbar.

Police said at the time the man was also observed assaulting another person.

When an officer asked the man to stop what he was doing, he failed to follow police direction and the officer deployed a taser in “probe mode,” the SIU report says.

The man hit his head falling to the ground.

He was then transported to hospital by paramedics.

SIU director Joseph Martino determined there were “no reasonable grounds” to believe the officer had committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and injury.

There was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case, and the file has been closed.