New Western study looks into distorted smell due to long COVID

A new study out of Western University is shedding light on long-term post COVID-19 smell distortions.

Researchers are hoping more people will come forward so they can investigate further on the possibly permanent disorder.

Dr. Leigh Sowerby is a Western professor and part of a team of researchers who are studying key characteristics and treatment options for post-COVID parosmia, a smell-altering disorder that twists even comforting smells into repulsive ones.

“Imagine if you know your partner, who you have been with your whole life, all of a sudden has the worst body odor you could possibly imagine,” said Dr. Sowerby.

The findings of the study showed that patients predominately reported a loss of smell about three days after their initial COVID-19 symptoms started. It’s reported they recovered about four weeks later, and had the onset of smell distortion ab out 12 weeks post infection.

Dr. Sowerby said it takes a toll on a patient’s physical and mental well-being.

“When you see somebody who’s suffering from this, you would have no idea that they have a problem. But that might be somebody who just simply cannot eat at a restaurant, for example. We’ve had some patients that, when they go out to dinner, they actually bring, like, a nose plug,” he said.

This issue impacts patients’ quality of life, with depression, appetite loss, and even suicidal thoughts being reported.

Dr. Sowerby continued, “When you think about how much of our social interactions with other humans is based around smell and around food and those sorts of things, it really becomes a challenge for some of these patients.”

The study found that 80 per cent of respondents with parosmia were not vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of infection.

Data on its symptoms, progression, and effectiveness of treatment options is spares, but one procedure has been found to help.

“Injecting anesthetic or steroid into the neck and actually blocking a nerve,” said Dr. Sowerby.

Doctors are hoping to gather more information on this issue.

If you or anyone you know is dealing with distorted, decreased, or absent smell long after contracting COVID-19, contact the rhinology clinic here.