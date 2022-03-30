New survey: 71.4 per cent of respondents experienced one form of harassment and violence at work

A new national survey conducted in part by Western University says prevention is urgently needed to curb harassment and violence in the Canadian workplace.

The joint study, "Respect at Work: Harassment and Violence in Canadian Workplaces," released Wednesday shows 71.4 per cent of respondents experienced at least one form of harassment and violence or sexual harassment two years prior to the survey.

Some of the other highlights the report also found:

65 per cent of respondents experienced at least one behaviour or practice of harassment or violence

43.9 per cent respondents experienced at least one behaviour orpractice of sexual harassment and violence

73 per cent of gender-diverse respondents experienced this harassment and violence compared to those identifying as women (46 per cent) and men (38 per cent)

26.5 per cent of respondents surveyed experienced at least one form of work related online harassment

23 per cent of respondents were stalked

4 per cent were sexually assaulted

50 per cent were physically intimidated

16 per cent were physically assaulted resulting in serious injury

“A comprehensive, national survey was vital to addressing workplace sexual harassment and violence,” said Sandy Welsh, professor, department of sociology, at the University of Toronto. “By better understanding the varying contexts, power dynamics and social factors behind workplace sexual harassment, we can build on existing knowledge and put forth recommendations for government and workplaces on how to bring about meaningful, lasting change.”

The study consisted of an online survey that ran from Oct., 2020 to April 21, 2021 with almost 4,900 respondents and one-on-one interviews with 34 participants.

The study was a partnership between Western University as well as researchers from the University of Toronto, and the Canadian Labour Congress.

You can find the entire report here.

(More to come)