LONDON, ONT. -- A new 12-bed residential facility in Sarnia-Lambton will help support people in need of withdrawal management services.

The opening triples Bluewater Health's capacity, which previously sat at seven beds, and should help deal with a lack of capacity.

“This is great news for Sarnia-Lambton, particularly as we are seeing an increase in the number of people in our community who need support,” said Paula Reaume-Zimmer, vice-president of Mental Health & Addictions at Bluewater Health in a statement.

Bluewater Health says that in December alone 93 requests for withdrawal management beds were turned away due to lack of space.

Michael Tibollo, associate minister of Mental Health and Addictions added, “Through this investment, our government is proud to be making it easier for people and families in Sarnia-Lambton to access the high-quality care they expect and deserve, when and where they need it.”

The opening of the new facility was unveiled during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.