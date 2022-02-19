New mural allows Afzaal family legacy to live on

A new memorial to the Afzaal family who were killed last June in an alleged hate-motivated attack was unveiled on Saturday morning in the White Oaks mall.

The mural is meant to remember four members of the Afzaal family.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their daughter Yumnah Afzaal, 15, and Salman Afzaal's mother, Talat Afzaal, 74, were killed on June 6. The couple's son Fayez, 9, was treated and released from hospital.

A horrific event that is still fresh on the minds of people in the Muslim community. Though some who say they knew the family are hoping people will remember them in a positive light.

“I think this art piece is just, you know, remembering how they lived and remembering that she was an amazing girl,” said Huda Sallafe, a friend of Yumnah.

The mural is inspired by a piece of artwork created by 15-year-old Yumnah.

Afzaal family mural by Amer S.M. inspired by Yumnah Afzaal, 15, hangs in White Oaks Mall in London, Ont. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Jennifer Basa/CTV London)

“She would’ve loved it so much. Her art was her way of expressing herself. It’s important for her to have some story behind it,” said Sallafe.

Amer S.M. is the artist who helped to re-create the piece says it was a project he felt compelled to do.

“I wanted to make sure that the piece resonated to as much as possible to the original piece that she created,” he said.

“She did what I would’ve loved to have done at her age.”

People in the Muslim community gathered around to remember the Afzaal family on Saturday morning.

Yumnah’s former teacher and those close to Yumnah shared personal stories about her and how she wanted to change the world.

“It’s really a representation of all the great characteristics of all the people that are featured here and I hope that’s how it’s perceived,” said Aarij Anwer, from the London Muslim mosque.

The mural will remain at the mall until the one-year anniversary. It will be donated to the London Muslim Mosque to be displayed.