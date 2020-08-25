LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Paramedic Service (MLPS) says their new multi-patient bus will allow better care for various patients and take some stress off 911 resources.

The new unit was unveiled Tuesday morning at their headquarters.

The bus will be able to accommodate multiple patients as a support unit.

It will allow paramedics to provide care for several ill and injured patients in a more controlled setting.

The unit can also be used to transport the community’s most vulnerable citizens safely without putting additional stress on 911 resources.