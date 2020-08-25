Advertisement
New multi-patient bus unveiled by Middlesex-London Paramedic Service
Published Tuesday, August 25, 2020 8:20AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 25, 2020 10:34AM EDT
A new multi-patent bus is unveiled by Middlesex-London EMS on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Marek Sutherland / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Paramedic Service (MLPS) says their new multi-patient bus will allow better care for various patients and take some stress off 911 resources.
The new unit was unveiled Tuesday morning at their headquarters.
The bus will be able to accommodate multiple patients as a support unit.
It will allow paramedics to provide care for several ill and injured patients in a more controlled setting.
The unit can also be used to transport the community’s most vulnerable citizens safely without putting additional stress on 911 resources.