New Maple Leaf Foods plant up and running in London

Production is underway at the new Maple Leaf Foods plant in London.

"Our London plant is one of the world's largest and most technologically advanced poultry processing facilities and shows how Maple Leaf Foods can serve growing markets and maintain its strong commitment to sustainability leadership," said CEO Michael H. McCain.

Construction on the $772-million, 660,000 square foot facility started back in 2018.

According to a statement from Maple Leaf Foods, the London plant will play a key role in delivering some of the most in-demand chicken products, including raised without antibiotics and halal chicken products

More than 400 people now work at the London site, which will employ approximately 1,600 people once the plant is operating at full capacity.