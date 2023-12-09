LONDON
London

    • New elementary schools coming to London, Ont.

    Ontario’s education minister has approved the next step in building a pair of new schools in London.

    The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) can now request tenders for new elementary schools in the northwest and southwest corners.

    Each school will have room for about 800 students and 88 licensed childcare spaces.

    Each school will cost about $30 million to construct.

    The ministry said groundbreakings will take place next year, and the schools should be ready to welcome students by September 2025.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News