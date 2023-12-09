New elementary schools coming to London, Ont.

Ontario’s education minister has approved the next step in building a pair of new schools in London.

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) can now request tenders for new elementary schools in the northwest and southwest corners.

Each school will have room for about 800 students and 88 licensed childcare spaces.

Each school will cost about $30 million to construct.

The ministry said groundbreakings will take place next year, and the schools should be ready to welcome students by September 2025.