LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a new COVID-related death and 87 new cases Saturday, down from a record 119 last reported on Dec. 31.

The new fatality is a man in his 90s not linked to a long term care home or a retirement home.

The new cases in Middlesex-London bring the cumulative total to 3,471 with 2,696 resolved and 104 deaths, leaving 694 active cases.

This comes as LHSC's Victoria Hospital declared a COVID-19 outbreak on its seventh-floor medicine unit Friday and one on its fifth-floor medicine unit Dec. 31.

Fewer than five patients and fewer than five staff members are linked to each outbreak and no deaths.

In Elgin-Oxford, a record new 75 cases were reported by Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) Saturday with the cumulative total now at 1,379 cases with 1,018 resolved and 14 deaths (one new) leaving 347 active cases.

Lambton County is reporting 875 total cases, with of them being 249 active. The death toll sits at 28 and 598 cases are resolved.

In Huron-Perth, there are 705 total cases, with 88 of them active. A total of 595 people have recovered and 22 have died.