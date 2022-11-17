'New adventure': Job seekers hoping the Maple Leaf Foods plant will open new doors for them

A steady stream of prospective employees made their way into the Best Western Lamplighter.

Most were looking for a better future at the new Maple Leaf Foods chicken processing plant set to start production on Nov. 28.

They are job seekers seeking employment stability, hoping a new plant in south London, Ont., will offer new opportunities.

Yousef Zadi has been a machine operator in the auto industry. He hopes to find a similar role at the Maple Leaf Foods chicken processing plant.

"The new challenge, and the new adventure, the new experience -- yeah."

Most applicants believe the agrifood industry can offer a kind of stability that can be hard to find as the economy continues to shift.

They believe the investment Maple Leaf Foods has put into this plant means it will likely be around for some time.

"Honestly, it's very important,” says Kyle Hopper. “I'm trying to get into my own place, build life. I think this would be a good job to get me going in that."

The applicants will join workers who are already in the plant as it readies for the facility’s 'go-live' date.

Karen Martin is the London operation’s human resources manager.

"We've been hiring since August, direct-live into our plant now, because we've been testing all of our equipment,” says Martin. “New equipment, new building. Then we've also got some folks transferring from our other plants that are coming in."

The plant is set to start turning out product on Nov. 28. The management team will continue to ramp up production into the new year, when they expect to have two full shifts with a workforce of 1600 people.

Shane Flaglor attended the job fair on Thursday. He has served in the military and worked in corrections. Now he's shifting his focus, “I'd like a leadership role, management role if possible. If not, I'll start from the bottom and work my way up like everyone else."

While the workforce shortage has been widely publicized, Karen Martin is confident they'll find people to fill the various roles available at the plant.